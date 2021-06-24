Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.57.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

