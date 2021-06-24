Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 24.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

