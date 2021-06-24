Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 16,257 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 132.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.15% of Park City Group worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Park City Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Park City Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.39. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

