Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Shares of Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.