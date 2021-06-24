Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 480,873 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $418.77 million, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.20.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

