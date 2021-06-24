Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,500 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 105.61%. Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

