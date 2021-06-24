Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

