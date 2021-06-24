Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Boosted by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.18. 35,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.44. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

