MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Shares Down 14.1%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX)’s stock price fell 14.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

About MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corporation focuses on delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning in the United States. It offers professional and related consulting services, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, implementation, and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

