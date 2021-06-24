Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 137,248 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,248 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Asana were worth $37,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,550,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,271,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,557,432.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $61,428,200 and have sold 117,744 shares worth $4,912,403. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -39.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

