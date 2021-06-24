Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 15,354 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.60% of GMS worth $46,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GMS by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after buying an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GMS by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $3,184,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $43.00 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMS. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

