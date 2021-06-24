Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $56.44 Million Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,040 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $56,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.