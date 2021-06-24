Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,857 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.94% of Manchester United worth $40,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $668.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.93. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $20.22.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -180.00%.

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

