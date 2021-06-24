Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901,655 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.67% of Performance Food Group worth $51,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 675,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 231,399 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 327,027 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 158,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.