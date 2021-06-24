Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $49,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,092,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,849,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MEI opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.78. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.