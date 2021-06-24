Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Position in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,923,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

