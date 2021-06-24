Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 800 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

