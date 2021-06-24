Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 600 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 121,382 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Progress Software by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,202,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 29.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

PRGS opened at $45.53 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.