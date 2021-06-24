Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $18.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -114.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

In related news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

