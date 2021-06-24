Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 3,008 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Public Investment Fund grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.2% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,543 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,225 shares in the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $930,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares in the company, valued at $719,660.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 119.02, a current ratio of 119.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

