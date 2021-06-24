Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 17,500 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $1,924,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,336,378.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workiva stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $114.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Workiva’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $2,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Workiva by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

