Martin Currie Ltd. Increases Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,253 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.08% of JD.com worth $93,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 80.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.