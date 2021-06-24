Martin Currie Ltd. Grows Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,242 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 39.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.70%.

TKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

