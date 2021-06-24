Martin Currie Ltd. Buys 863 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $55,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,846,000 after buying an additional 40,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.81 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $875,340.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.18.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.