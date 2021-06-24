Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 92.80 ($1.21) on Tuesday. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a one year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £612.82 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 94.58.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

