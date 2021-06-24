Marcus Ryu Sells 3,118 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

