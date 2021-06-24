Marc Lemann Purchases 15,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.