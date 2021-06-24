ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ManTech International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ManTech International by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.33. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

