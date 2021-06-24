ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $124.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ManpowerGroup's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company's Managed Service Provider (MSP) business is resilient to the coronavirus crisis and witnessed growth in 2020. Notably, RPO and MSP have been the highest margin businesses. Buyouts boost ManpowerGroup's diverse portfolio and support its top-line growth. The company has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks. However, challenging market environment in Europe continues to weigh on ManpowerGroup's top line. Rising expenses due to investments in digital and restructuring activities is weighing on the company's bottom line. Staffing margin pressure is also likely to weigh on ManpowerGroup's Southern Europe segment.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $118.07 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.27 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.32.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after acquiring an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

