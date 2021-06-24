ManpowerGroup Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.55.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NYSE MAN opened at $118.07 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

