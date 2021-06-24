Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19. 2,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 7,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

