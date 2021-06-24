Magna International (TSE:MG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$120.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$97.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE MG traded up C$2.01 on Thursday, hitting C$116.38. 397,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,931. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$57.42 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$35.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.68.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.1900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

