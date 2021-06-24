Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.58. 65,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,313,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,037,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

