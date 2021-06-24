Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 135,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,277,526 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $22.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAZR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.