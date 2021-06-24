LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene stock opened at $73.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.