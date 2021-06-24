LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of DD opened at $76.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

