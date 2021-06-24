LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,065 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $80.85 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

