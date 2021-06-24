LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,414 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,880,000 after buying an additional 2,123,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

EXC stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

