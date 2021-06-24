LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,376 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

