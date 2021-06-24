LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,921 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 58.4% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 615,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 226,940 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 196.4% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,414,000 after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,674,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

