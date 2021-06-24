LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,326 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

