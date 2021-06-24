Loopring (LRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $272.75 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Loopring coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $272.75 million and $25.54 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00054483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.82 or 0.00608734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,225,423,784 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

