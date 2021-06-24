Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $377.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

