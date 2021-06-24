Lockheed Martin Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.60 (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 2.60 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 38.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $27.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.73. 1,026,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

