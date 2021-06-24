LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 52,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 834,249 shares.The stock last traded at $49.36 and had previously closed at $44.90.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 990,043 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth $37,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $44,953,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

