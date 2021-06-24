Litentry Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.47 Million (LIT)

Litentry (CURRENCY:LIT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Litentry coin can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00007289 BTC on popular exchanges. Litentry has a market capitalization of $57.90 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Litentry has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.13 or 0.00617971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Litentry

Litentry is a coin. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,816,173 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

