Litecoin Plus (LCP) Market Cap Reaches $101,821.48

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $101,821.48 and $172.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,963.44 or 1.00018290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00058285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000813 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

