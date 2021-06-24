LINKA One Day Volume Tops $273,426.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $273,426.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00618531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.