Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €245.40 ($288.71). Linde shares last traded at €244.70 ($287.88), with a volume of 852,927 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €258.52 ($304.14).

The stock has a market cap of $124.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €242.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

