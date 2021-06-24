Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce sales of $53.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.50 million and the lowest is $51.52 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $58.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $225.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $252.50 million, with estimates ranging from $246.09 million to $258.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $55,260.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 214,386 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 891,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,576. The firm has a market cap of $411.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

